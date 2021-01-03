Rounds Takes Oath of Office for Second Term in U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON—U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) made the following statement after taking the oath of office for his second term serving South Dakotans in the United States Senate:

“Continuing to work on behalf of South Dakotans in the United States Senate is a tremendous privilege and honor. I’m also incredibly thankful Jean was able to join me for the ceremony.”

“I look forward to getting to work on the important issues that will define our future.”

Rounds was sworn into office by Vice President Mike Pence and escorted by U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.). Video of Rounds taking the oath is available HERE.

The reenactment photo, below, was taken in the Old Senate Chamber of the U.S. Capitol following his official swearing in. This is Jean’s first trip to Washington, D.C., since she first started cancer treatment in June 2019.