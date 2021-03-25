Hey @JoeBiden – come and take it. Careful, she bites too. pic.twitter.com/NOKWlq5aQv
— Senator Mike Rounds (@SenatorRounds) March 25, 2021
3 thoughts on “Rounds to Biden on Gun Control – Just try to take it.”
Is this his attempt at a joke? One would have thought our junior senator more mature than this.
Ann at 2:50 p.m…. Rounds is making a serious point. Politicians like Biden who are dismissive of the 2nd Amendment are the bad joke, and it’s a shame our right to self-defense is even in doubt just a little.
Outstanding