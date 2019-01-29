Rounds to Chair Senate EPW Subcommittee on Superfund, Waste

Management and Regulatory Oversight in 116th Congress

Subcommittee Oversees Army Corps, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Other Entities

WASHINGTON—U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, a member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, today announced that he will serve as chairman of the Senate EPW Subcommittee on Superfund, Waste Management and Regulatory Oversight in the 116th Congress. He previously chaired this committee in the 114th and 115th Congresses.

“It’s an honor to continue working as chairman of this important subcommittee,” said Rounds. “The Senate EPW Subcommittee on Superfund, Waste Management and Regulatory Oversight is responsible for providing regulatory oversight of programs and rulemaking decisions by the Army Corps, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and EPA, many of which directly impact South Dakota families and businesses. I look forward to continuing to work with Senate EPW Committee Chairman John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) to hold these agencies accountable and make certain the decisions they make are in the best interest of the American people.”

The Subcommittee on Superfund, Waste Management and Regulatory Oversight has jurisdiction over: Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), Superfund and Brownfields, Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA), including recycling, Federal Facilities and interstate waste, Emergency Planning and Community Right to Know Act (EPCRA), Chemical Safety Board, Persistent Organic Pollutants (POPs), Environmental Justice and Risk Assessment. It also has responsibility for oversight of agencies, departments and programs within the jurisdiction of the full committee, including oversight of environmental research and development, and for conducting investigations within such jurisdiction.

