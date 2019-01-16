Rounds to Wheeler: Finalizing Year-Round Sales of E-15 Before

Summer Driving Season Crucial to South Dakota Corn Producers

WASHINGTON—U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), a member of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works (EPW), today questioned Andrew Wheeler, the president’s nominee to be administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), during Wheeler’s confirmation hearing.

“I appreciated the opportunity to reiterate the urgent need for year-round sales of E-15 to Mr. Wheeler during his confirmation hearing. Allowing for year-round sales of E-15 would be a huge win for corn and corn ethanol producers and could result in approximately 700 million additional gallons of ethanol sold. E-15 also lowers evaporative and tailpipe emissions when compared to 10 percent ethanol fuel, so it’s better for the environment.

“President Trump has said multiple times that he supports year-round sales of E-15. I’m pleased Mr. Wheeler agrees—he said the EPA is committed to getting E-15 done before the summer driving season. I intend to hold him to that commitment and I look forward to supporting his confirmation.”

Wheeler has served as acting EPA administrator since July 2018. Prior to that, he served as deputy administrator of the EPA. Rounds met with Wheeler last week to discuss a number of the issues brought forth during today’s confirmation hearing.

