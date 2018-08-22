Rounds Touts Jon Kobes’ Sound Counsel, Wide Range of Experience During Confirmation Hearing to be Circuit Judge on the Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit

Jon Kobes, of Sioux Falls, has served as Rounds’ General Counsel since 2014

WASHINGTON—U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) today introduced Jonathan A. Kobes at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Kobes, of Sioux Falls, serves on Rounds’ staff as general counsel. If confirmed, he will replace Judge Roger Wollman as a Circuit Judge on the Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit.

“It is through his experience and our interactions working together that I am confident he possesses the essential qualities needed to excel as a federal judge,” said Rounds. “Over the past two decades, Jon has served in all three branches of the federal government, he has litigated on behalf of both plaintiffs and defendants in court, has litigated both criminal and civil cases, and he has represented clients as counsel both outside and in-house. There are few with as wide a range of experience and as academically qualified as Jon.”

