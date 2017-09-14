Rounds Urges Support of His Amendment to Shield Military Retirees From Costly Prescription Drug Copay Increases

WASHINGTON—U.S. Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, today delivered remarks on the Senate floor in support of an amendment he introduced to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) currently being debated on the Senate floor.

“I fully support improving care for beneficiaries of the military health system,” said Rounds in his speech. “However, increased TRICARE pharmacy copays must be carefully considered to make certain that they do not disproportionately impact one part of the beneficiary population. Unfortunately that would be the case for South Dakota and other largely rural states with large military retiree populations that live too far from Military Treatment Facilities to draw free prescriptions available there.”

Rounds’ amendment would change a provision in the current NDAA bill that raises prescription drug copays under the TRICARE program for military retirees and their families who get their prescription drugs from a retail pharmacy or through mail order, while those who obtain them from a Military Treatment Facility continue to get them for free. Under Rounds’ amendment, military retirees and their families who live more than 40 miles from a Military Treatment Facility would be exempt from the proposed higher copays.