Rounds Votes Against Articles of Impeachment

WASHINGTON—U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) today issued the following statement after voting against the articles of impeachment brought against former President Trump.

“I’ve said all along that impeaching former President Trump is a moot point as the Constitution is clear that removal from office is the primary purpose of impeachment. Our Founding Fathers intended the process of impeachment to remove public officials from office, not to punish private citizens. After carefully listening to every minute of the presentations made by the House Managers and the former president’s legal team, I am convinced that the Senate does not have jurisdiction to render a judgement against the former president. Therefore, I voted not guilty. It is now time to get back to the work of the American people.”

