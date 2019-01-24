Rounds Votes to End Shutdown

WASHINGTON—U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) today issued the following statement after he voted in favor of a proposal that would end the partial government shutdown and strengthen border security:

“Nobody wins in a government shutdown. South Dakota families are suffering and the economy is hurting. I voted today in support of a proposal that would end the shutdown, enhance border security and address the growing humanitarian crisis at the border. This compromise proposal was supported by the White House and drafted by the Senate Appropriations Committee. It was a fair deal that included ideas from both sides of the aisle. Unfortunately, the measure did not have enough votes to advance in the Senate. While I am disappointed, I hope that we can continue negotiating to come to an agreement that will end the shutdown as soon as possible. Time is of the essence to reach a consensus to end this senseless shutdown.”

###

Like this: Like Loading...