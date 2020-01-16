Rounds Votes to Pass USMCA

Trade Agreement Received Widespread, Bipartisan Support in the Senate

WASHINGTON—U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) today voted in favor of ratifying the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

“I voted in favor of the USMCA trade deal, which will expand trade opportunities for South Dakota’s farmers, ranchers and manufacturers,” said Rounds. “Mexico and Canada are two of our most valued trading partners. Passing the USMCA further solidifies our trade partnerships with them, and it upholds President Trump’s commitment to making better, fairer trade deals for our producers and manufacturers.”

Rounds serves on the Environment and Public Works Committee, which votedearlier this week to advance the USMCA.

###