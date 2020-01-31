Rounds: We’ve Done our Due Diligence, It’s Time to Get Back to Doing the People’s Work

Will Vote ‘No’ on Additional Witnesses, Documents at Impeachment Trial

WASHINGTON –U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) today announced that he will vote to bring the impeachment trial to a close and move forward to the question of acquittal.

“Based on the Constitution, the facts presented to us by the House and the political nature of this entire impeachment process, it is clear to me we have the information necessary to make our decision. Requiring witnesses would unfortunately legitimize the House process which brought accusations without substantiation of fact. We have done our due diligence, and now it’s time to bring this process to a close so we can get back to doing the people’s work.”

