Rounds working for solution to Obamacare, part of team assembling compromise.

Politico is reporting that South Dakota’s Senator Mike Rounds is part of a bi-partisan group that’s working to ease the transition between Obamacare and the needed reforms to our health care system without abrupt increases in costs to citizens:

A bipartisan deal in Congress offers a glimmer of stability for the Obamacare insurance markets. But for it to become law, each party will need to declare a victory — and President Donald Trump will have to agree to prop up a law he just spent months trying to repeal. For Democrats, the deal negotiated by Sens. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) and Patty Murray (D-Wash.) would restore key subsidies that Trump cut off just days ago. For Republicans, it would offer states flexibility to approve health insurance plans that would have the lower premiums they’ve promised voters. and… But Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), who has worked with Alexander to whip up support, expressed confidence that Trump could convince skeptical Republicans to fall in line. “The fact that the president has indicated a real interest in seeing a bipartisan fix like this move forward for a short-term fix is critical,” Rounds said. “If the White House said, ‘Look, we’re not interested in it,’ then I don’t think we’d be able to go anyplace with it.”

Senator Rounds also offered further comment on the plan to the Greg Belfrage show on KELO Radio:

“This would, for a period of two years, provide the states a chance to actually do some things to slow down premium increases, keep the cost sharing revenues in place long enough for us to get the actual repeal and replace completed.”

What do you think? Does this help get the repeal and replace job done in an atmosphere where every vote counts? Or is nothing better than something?

