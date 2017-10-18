Rounds working for solution to Obamacare, part of team assembling compromise.

Politico is reporting that South Dakota’s Senator Mike Rounds is part of a bi-partisan group that’s working to ease the transition between Obamacare and the needed reforms to our health care system without abrupt increases in costs to citizens:
A bipartisan deal in Congress offers a glimmer of stability for the Obamacare insurance markets. But for it to become law, each party will need to declare a victory — and President Donald Trump will have to agree to prop up a law he just spent months trying to repeal.
For Democrats, the deal negotiated by Sens. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) and Patty Murray (D-Wash.) would restore key subsidies that Trump cut off just days ago. For Republicans, it would offer states flexibility to approve health insurance plans that would have the lower premiums they’ve promised voters.
and…
But Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), who has worked with Alexander to whip up support, expressed confidence that Trump could convince skeptical Republicans to fall in line. “The fact that the president has indicated a real interest in seeing a bipartisan fix like this move forward for a short-term fix is critical,” Rounds said. “If the White House said, ‘Look, we’re not interested in it,’ then I don’t think we’d be able to go anyplace with it.”
Senator Rounds also offered further comment on the plan to the Greg Belfrage show on KELO Radio:
“This would, for a period of two years, provide the states a chance to actually do some things to slow down premium increases, keep the cost sharing revenues in place long enough for us to get the actual repeal and replace completed.”
What do you think? Does this help get the repeal and replace job done in an atmosphere where every vote counts? Or is nothing better than something?
I’m concerned he is not running for reelection. I like him a lot.
I don’t like this plan.
Are there any conservatives on this panel?
Doubtful
The Republicrats ran on REPEAL and replace, NOT bend over and grab your ankles because the big, bad, scary demoncrats are threatening you. Do what you promised or resign and make room for someone who will.
Not unexpected.
Trump was for the compromise before he was against it.
According to a CNN push alert about 45 minutes ago, the President has “blasted” it a day after praising it so I’m not sure whether or not it will hold or whether Sen. Rounds will continue to push for it.
I’m all for compromise and I don’t think there’s enough of it right now in D.C. Every political fight has become all or nothing, and in the end that only divides and hurts our democracy. As a liberal myself (yes, I know I’m sort of outnumbered on this website), I’ve always supported the Affordable Care Act but understood that it is vastly flawed and needs to be fixed. I’m hopeful that both parties can reach a compromise.
What is the Republicans plan to repeal and replace?
If we could have a full slate of Dave Bratt’s and Ted Cruz’s this country could really be heading in a better direction from where we’ve been going in the past 8 years with Obummer; however, we are stuck with the likes of Snow, Collins, Murkowski, McCain and their ilk, and everything has to be watered down to get it past the establishment.
In the political maneuvering it seems that many GOP, Senator Rounds included, went to DC on the promise to repeal the ACA, voted many times to repeal the ACA when it didn’t matter (because President Obama would never sign such legislation), then get the chance to repeal the ACA with new President Trump’s pen ready to sign, BUT realizes that the coverage is needed for so many Americans, so work with a bi-partisan group (initially supported by President Trump, but later . . .) to keep prices low and continue ACA’s ability to cover, only to have Trump reverse course. Which if my score card is right, has Rounds working to support the ACA in opposition to a president trying to destroy it. Right?