RSLC: Socialist Sanders’ Victory Leaves Down-Ballot Democrats Feeling Burned 

Socialist Sanders’ Victory Leaves Down-Ballot Democrats Feeling Burned

WASHINGTON – Following socialist Bernie Sanders’ decisive victory in New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation Democratic primary contest this evening, Republican State Leadership Committee President Austin Chambers issued the following statement:

“After Bernie Sanders’ decisive victory in New Hampshire, the momentum in the Democratic presidential primary is now firmly in the hands of a dyed-in-the-wool socialist. While it’s not surprising that national liberals are now ‘feeling the bern,’ down-ticket Democrats in key states are beginning to face the consequences – forced to wrap themselves in a socialist agenda aimed at fundamentally transforming the United States. Massive tax hikes, sweeping job loss, and the elimination of private health insurance – that’s the Democrats’ platform this year. And voters reject it. The further left Democrats go with Bernie Sanders, the more ‘feeling the Bern’ becomes ‘feeling burned’ and the more Republicans will win up-and-down the ballot.”

###