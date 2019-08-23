RSLC Statement on Passing of David Koch

WASHINGTON – Following news reports on the passing of David Koch, a philanthropist and longtime supporter of conservative causes, the Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC) President Austin Chambers issued the following statement:

“A pioneer of American industry, a selfless philanthropist, and a steadfast champion of freedom, Mr. Koch embodied the spirit of our great country in everything he did. We’re deeply saddened by his loss, but remain grateful for the everlasting differences he made in government, politics, and the arts and sciences. We offer our condolences to his family and the millions of people around the world whose lives have been lifted up by his great work. Our world is a better place because of the life Mr. Koch led.”