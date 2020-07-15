Rumor Alert – anyone hear about SD Dems working with pot legalization campaign?

Heard an interesting rumor today.

Don’t have any confirmation, and it may not be available until October. But I did hear something interesting today. So, with a couple degrees of separation, the claim was made by a friend of a friend that – and definitely just a rumor at this point – that allegedly state Democrats might have agreed to work with marijuana legalization campaign on some voter data.

I can’t confirm any of this, but given some of the involvement of former Dem candidates and other highly placed Dems, a person can voice speculation and ask if this is true? Yes, I know there are people like Jordan Mason affiliated with the pot measure who have worked with some Republican candidates in the past, but people are chirping that supposedly Dems might be working to support the marijuana measures organizationally.

If true, it might not be able to be verified until the pre-election reports are filed in October. But if anyone has inside information on this, drop me a note here, and let’s chat.