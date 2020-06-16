Rumors of Stehly trying to continue to hold on to office as long as possible?

I heard there are rumors afoot regarding the recount that’s awaiting in the at-large Sioux Falls City Council race between outgoing city councilwoman Theresa Stehly, and councilor-elect Alex Jensen.

At the same time as Stehly appointed South Dakota Democrat party Chair Randy Seiler as her representative on the recount board, Councilor-elect Alex Jensen selected State Rep. Jon Hansen.

But not so fast on the third member of the three-member panel.

Yesterday, there was news of Theresa’s rejection of the City of Sioux Falls’ selection for the recount board, after they named Jack Marsh, head of the city’s ethics panel, which means the process is stymied and delayed until the third person can be agreed on.

After yesterday’s no-go, I’m hearing rumors of Stehly again rejecting a proposed city designee for the panel. No word yet who the outgoing councilor rejected this time. But it seems as if Jesus himself were named, Stehly would be rejecting the Lamb of God with claims of alleged bias.

Aside from Theresa doing anything and everything she can to cling to power, there might be another perk she’s eager to hold on to.

Sioux Falls City Councilors do receive a salary. And the word is that Theresa continues to get paid as long as this drags out. I’m told that in addition to monthly car & cell phone allowances, councilors receive a paycheck which Theresa will still have coming in as long as this recount takes.

If this isn’t about trying to squeeze every dime she can out of Sioux Falls taxpayers while she’s dragging the process out, Councilor Stehly should donate the entirety of her city salary for this “period of recounting” to a charitable cause while this is decided.