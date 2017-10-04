Run and ask questions of Mayoral Candidate Paul TenHaken Posted on October 4, 2017 by Pat Powers — 2 Comments ↓ I might have to work myself up to walking and chewing gum at the same time 🙂 But Sioux Falls Mayoral Candidate Paul TenHaken is looking for those who can do a bit more: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related
bad optics in comparison to Jamison asking for accountability
It’s not a post about that, but Paul has put out a statement:
http://www.argusleader.com/story/news/city/2017/10/04/mayoral-hopefuls-call-transparency-after-premier-center-settlement/733081001/
Paul TenHaken : “I don’t think there was malicious intent on the front end of this,” said Paul TenHaken, one of eight mayoral candidates to official declare so far. “It’s just reinforcement that you can never really go wrong with being overly open and transparent. That rarely is a bad move.”