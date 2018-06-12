Rushmore PAC robocall lawsuit against Stace Nelson dismissed on technicality, Rushmore PAC may appeal.

The lawsuit filed long ago against the persons alleged to be involved in illegal robocalls was dismissed late last week on a technicality by the judge hearing the case, but the principals involved in the case indicated that they may appeal:

Second Circuit Court Judge Mark Salter in his order filed Monday said he decided to dismiss the six-year-old case after the former lawmaker who filed it failed to keep the case going.

“This case is stale and focuses upon conduct alleged to have occurred prior to the 2012 general election,” Second Circuit Court Judge Mark Salter wrote. “The lack of action is unreasonable and unexplained.”

and..

Nelson said he’d never been involved in the robocalls and felt the lawsuit brought against him was an attempt to “slime” him in the press. The decision to dismiss was the right one, Nelson said, though it came years later than it should’ve.

“It is a measure of justice that this has been dismissed with prejudice,” Nelson said.

Lederman said he didn’t agree with the judge’s decision and would consider an appeal.