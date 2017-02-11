Russ Janklow comes aboard Team Jackley for 2018 Campaign

Gubernatorial Scion Russ Janklow was announced today as Campaign Treasurer for gubernatorial hopeful Attorney General Marty Jackley, in an effort to make up the fundraising deficit Jackley faces against Congresswoman Kristi Noem:

Russ Janklow’s presence on the campaign could help Jackley overcome a potential weakness in the area of fundraising. Noem, following the transfer of $1.6 million from her congressional account, ended the year with $1.8 million on hand – a sizeable lump of money for a primary that is still more than a year and a half away.

“We’re very pleased with where we are financially overall and with how things came together at the end of the year,” Noem spokesman Justin Brasell said in a statement. “Kristi continues to persuade new people to join our team every day. Kristi is taking nothing for granted and is out there working hard for every vote just like she always has.”

Jackley ended the year about $800,000 behind Noem.