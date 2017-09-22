Russell for AG puts out fundraising letter for his campaign

Posted on by 2 Comments ↓

So far, I think this might be the first fundraising letter I’ve received for the Attorney General Candidates, and Lance’s team got this out literally on the same day they made their announcement. (My announcement went to an e-mail account that I don’t monitor for political stuff, but I have that resolved and posted now.)

RussellforAG Fundraiser by Pat Powers on Scribd

2 Replies to “Russell for AG puts out fundraising letter for his campaign”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.