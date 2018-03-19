Russell for Attorney General campaign sends out fundraising letter Posted on March 19, 2018 by Pat Powers — 4 Comments ↓ From today’s mailbox, Republican candidate for Attorney General Lance Russell sent out a 5-page letter asking for campaign donations, dated March 8th. Lance Russell Fundraiser by Pat Powers on Scribd FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
I hope Russell didn’t pay someone to put this letter together for him. Way too long and other mistakes.
Just about everything written under this post was off topic. When I post stuff about an AG candidate, it is not an open invitation for the supporters of each candidate to start poking at each other.
Try to keep it to the topic at hand, please.
5 pages…that is forever long…no one is gonna read that
The AG candidates are going to need to raise 50K each before the next reporting period.