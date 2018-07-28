Russell selected to replace… well, himself in District 30

I’m hearing word tonight that in the District 30 State Senate election to replace Lance Russell that Lance Russell was selected to replace… well, himself in the District 30 State Senate seat that he vacated to run for Attorney General.

I’m told he won on the first ballot against Bruce Rampelberg and another candidate.

It might not be without some controversy, depending on how one interprets the law. But, that’s what keeps thing interesting!

Like this: Like Loading...