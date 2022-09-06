From Twitter, Russia has officially banned Senator Mike Rounds from entering the country.
Apparently, we struck a nerve. I will continue to speak out on the threat the current Russian regime poses to the free world. Further, I’ll redouble efforts to pass my legislation which would ban Russia, China, North Korea and Iran from buying American farmland and ag businesses. https://t.co/XTa1QxvQi9
— Senator Mike Rounds (@SenatorRounds) September 5, 2022
2 thoughts on “Russia has officially banned Senator Mike Rounds from entering the country.”
If it passes and is signed into law, I guarantee that I’ll vote for you, although Russia’s newly rediscovered Christian identity makes me question their true allegiance.
I think it is more likely that Russia knows a fascist when they see it, and right now America is 100% fascist, corporate controlled in the halls of its government.
When we helped win WWII, which distracted us from our own homeland goals, we did not occupy Russia.
Will Russia pay back the favor?
A badge of honor for Senator Rounds.