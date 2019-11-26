Sad news about former Republican State Senator Kermit Staggers

If you’re familiar with Kermit Staggers, a former Republican State Senator who served from 1995-2002, who also served three terms on the Sioux Falls City Council, Kermit had bowed out from running for a fourth term in late 2016 as a result of health issues, which have troubled him over the past several years.

I was informed last night that Kermit has been transferred into hospice care, and may not be long for this world.

Please keep him and the entire Staggers family in your prayers.