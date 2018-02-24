Sad news coming in of Don Rounds’ passing.

There are early reports coming in that Don Rounds, father to US Senator Mike Rounds, State Representative Tim Rounds, and Crooks Mayor Jamison Rounds has passed away.

The patriarch of the Rounds’ family was not just an institution in Pierre, but also among the members of the South Dakota Republican Party. I’ll have more on services as information comes out.

