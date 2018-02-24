Sad news coming in of Don Rounds’ passing.

There are early reports coming in that Don Rounds, father to US Senator Mike Rounds, State Representative Tim Rounds, and Crooks Mayor Jamison Rounds has passed away.

Sorry to hear of the passing of Don Rounds. Don came to Pierre to work in the administration of Gov. Joe Foss and was a fixture at the Capitol for decades. Here is Don at the 2007 inauguration with his oldest son, Gov. Mike Rounds. #SDHistory @SenatorRounds pic.twitter.com/o087CLeN5z — SoDak Governors (@SoDakGovs) February 24, 2018

Don Rounds was a great South Dakotan and a good friend to our family and to many others. Our sympathies to Rosemary, Mike, Michele, Dennis, Doug, Tim, Dan, Tom, Pat, Steve, Scott, Jamie, and all of the Rounds family. — Gov. Dennis Daugaard (@SDGovDaugaard) February 24, 2018

I saddened to learn that Don Rounds has passed. Don was one of the most kind and genuine people I have ever known. His love for family was unsurpassed. He is in a better place now, but we will miss him dearly. — Marty Jackley (@martyjackley) February 24, 2018

The patriarch of the Rounds’ family was not just an institution in Pierre, but also among the members of the South Dakota Republican Party. I’ll have more on services as information comes out.

