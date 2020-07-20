Sad news for former Democrat gubernatorial candidate Billie Sutton and his family Posted on July 20, 2020 by @SoDakCampaigns — 4 Comments ↓ Lenore Sutton, the newborn daughter of former Democrat State Senator & Gubernatorial Candidate Billie Sutton, apparently passed away last week on July 15th. Please keep the family in your prayers. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
Condolences. I do not agree with Mr. Sutton politically, but this is an awful event for anyone.
Prayers to him and his family.
I am very sorry for Billie and his families lost. Losing a young child must be devastating. God bless
My deepest condolences to them as they live without the physical presence of their dear daughter and may they see each sunrise as a gift from their daughter.
May the Holy Spirit comfort and sustain them.