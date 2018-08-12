Sad news for one of our Republican Family. State Auditor Steve Barnett’s mom passed away.

From schriversmemorial.com:

Debra “Deb” Sue Barnett, 63, of Aberdeen, passed away Saturday, August 11, 2018, at Avera Mother Joseph Manor in Aberdeen.  Arrangements are pending with Schriver’s Memorial Mortuary and Crematory, Aberdeen.

