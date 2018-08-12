Sad news for one of our Republican Family. State Auditor Steve Barnett’s mom passed away. Posted on August 12, 2018 by Pat Powers — Leave a reply From schriversmemorial.com: Debra “Deb” Sue Barnett, 63, of Aberdeen, passed away Saturday, August 11, 2018, at Avera Mother Joseph Manor in Aberdeen. Arrangements are pending with Schriver’s Memorial Mortuary and Crematory, Aberdeen. FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related