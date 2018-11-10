Sad News – Former Republican Legislator Roger Hunt passes away.

From ArgusLeader.com:

Roger Hunt, a Brandon lawyer who was at the epicenter of South Dakota’s abortion wars during the last 25 years, died Friday night.

and…

Hunt served 20 years in the South Dakota House of Representatives, including one term in 1999 to 2000 as speaker of the House. Hunt was also one of five candidates who vied for the Republican nomination for Congress in 2002, a contest won by Gov. Bill Janklow.

Though he was firmly opposed to abortion – sponsoring a state law that banned the procedure – and steadfast in his socially conservative beliefs, Hunt was also known as a gentleman and negotiator.