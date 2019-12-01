Sad news from Pennington County.

I had a note from one of the SDWC’s correspondents that Gale Holbrook, former Rapid City Council member, Republican Pennington County Commissioner, passed away late this last week at age 96. As an active member of the GOP, Gale was a long-time carrier of water for the elephant, passing down his love of the Republican Party to his son Jeff Holbrook, who is current Pennington County Republican Party Chairman.

I remember Gale from my years with the GOP in Rapid City, and in addition to being a tireless public servant he was a tremendously nice man. As noted in his obituary, Gale was “a proud member of the United States Navy during World War II. Proud of his country and its values. He is part of the “Greatest Generation” that inspired generations of young people to serve and defend. He planted in all of us a love of country and sense of duty.”

A visitation will be held from 5:00pm until 7:00pm on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 am, Thursday, December 5 at South Canyon Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the local chapter of the Alzheimer’s association or the local Right to Life.