Sad News. It appears that former House Majority Leader Bob Faehn has passed away

After a long illness, former Republican House Majority Leader Bob Faehn passed away on Monday.

From the obituary:

Bob Faehn, age 63 of Watertown, SD passed away September 13, 2021.

Services will be 2:00 pm, Friday, September 17, 2021 at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in Watertown.

Visitation will be from 3:30 pm – 7:30 pm, with a prayer service at 7:30 pm., on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church.

Burial will be private.

The family asks that memorials be directed to the Watertown Area Breast Cancer Support Group, 25 Third Ave SW, Watertown, SD 57201.