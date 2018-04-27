Sad news of legislator’s passing.

It was announced at the Lincoln Day Dinner in Grant County that State Representative Sean McPherson passed away this afternoon.

Rapid City legislator Sean McPherson died Thursday after a more than yearlong battle with cancer.

“I am heart broken to learn my friend Representative Sean McPherson from Rapid City has lost his battle with cancer,” South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley said in a tweet Thursday evening. “He is in a better place now and his legacy will not fade. He was a remarkable husband, father, public servant and friend to everyone. He will be deeply missed.”

McPherson’s fight with cancer began in February 2017. He lost his leg to a tumor a few months later and was thought to be cancer free by that summer. But in December it was discovered that the cancer had metastasized and was now growing in his lungs.

Sean was a gentleman, and a just a plainly decent person.

Please keep his family in your prayers.

