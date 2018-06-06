Safe to call SD-AL Congressional Seat for Dusty Johnson

Sorry for the reboot – the SDWC is getting a bit of traffic tonight.  We’re waiting for Minnehaha county to report, so there’s a lot undecided in the races.  However, I think the SDWC Election center can project the Congressional race at this point:

With 70% of the precincts in, I think we can safely name the Republican nominee for Congress as Dusty Johnson!

  2. Anonymous

    Surprising he’s at less than 50%. Makes you wonder what would have happened if the other vote wasn’t split between Krebs and Tapio.

