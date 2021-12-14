Sanford Health COVID-19 Hospitalizations up a little from 12/7. Still the unvaccinated taking the brunt of it.

It seems as if we can’t keep these numbers down for COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Sanford Health system. After dropping from the week prior, the new COVID numbers are bouncing back up from 12/7. Hospitalizations are up to 224 from 207. ISU numbers are up 4 from 66 to 70. And a big jump from 37 on ventilators to 50.

Numbers of vaccinated patients are stable …at very few!

Seriously, the people getting sick are the ones who are unvaccinated. It’s a free country, but statistics aren’t lying here. If you want a greater chance of getting sick, these numbers have been pretty consistent.

So, stop reading facebook goofiness, and go get your jab.