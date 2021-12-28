Sanford Health COVID-19 Update for December 28, 2021, numbers inching up slightly

COVID numbers are up by single digits in the latest update from Sanford Health:

Compared to last week’s numbers, they’ve inched up by a few, but the percentages of mainly unvaccinated people being hospitalized continue to hold true.

  1. I try to get along with everybody. But some good folks told me yesterday that all of the people they know coming down with COVID are “vaccinated”. Hmm. (See chart above.)

    I hear that stuff almost daily. Getting along isn’t easy but I think the key here is to keep the laughing on the inside.

