COVID numbers are up by single digits in the latest update from Sanford Health:
Compared to last week’s numbers, they’ve inched up by a few, but the percentages of mainly unvaccinated people being hospitalized continue to hold true.
5 thoughts on “Sanford Health COVID-19 Update for December 28, 2021, numbers inching up slightly”
I try to get along with everybody. But some good folks told me yesterday that all of the people they know coming down with COVID are “vaccinated”. Hmm. (See chart above.)
I hear that stuff almost daily. Getting along isn’t easy but I think the key here is to keep the laughing on the inside.
That is why anecdotal evidence is a guide but not always a true picture
Well you can admit that the “vaccine” doesn’t confer immunity, right Elk?
This data is next to useless without accompanying age and pre-existing condition information.
Oh, and info on whether patients have pre-existing infection-induced antibodies. Why leave that key data out?