I missed it earlier this week, but here’s the Sanford Health update on those who have been hospitalized for COVID 19. Big thing I notice in comparison to last week, The number of people who have been vaccinated as a percentage of those being hospitalized seems to be going up.
Which leads to some concern of whether the base vaccination is as effective against variants. The stats don’t mention the booster, but, that would be good to know.
If you don’t have the vaccination, the statistics show you’re at a far greater risk to get quite ill. Won’t happen to everyone, but it is happening, and you might end up in the hospital. Or you could try to self treat with sheep dewormer, and have people suggest you drink urine. (Seriously, I’m not kidding. That’s the nutty treatment du jour).
The choice is yours.
3 thoughts on “Sanford Health COVID update – a few more hospitalized, and a troubling trend.”
Here waiting in the comments for all the antivaxxers to go on the offense.
Would you like facts anon.
Vaccines reduce omicron transmission relatively minimally. Masks and mask mandates do little to reduce covid transmission in general, because only n95s worn in the correct way have any significant level of effectiveness. Areas of the country with high levels of vaccination and masking have recently experienced very large covid surges. So there goes your entire argument.
Sometimes people get sick. That’s part of life and you roll with it, like most people are doing.
Also, virtually no one dies or goes onto a ventilator due to omicron. But now folks like you want to move the goalpost and make the mere existence of illness a basis for greater societal regulation of the individual.