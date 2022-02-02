A bit of a jump from last weeks’ numbers with nearly 20 more hospitalized, and a few up in the ICU and on Ventilators.
Seems that numbers are somewhat holding, which still puts the focus on those unvaccinated mainly being the ones who are getting sick enough to be put in the hospital (or worse).
3 thoughts on “Sanford Health COVID update for February 2, 2022”
Reading data blindly is bad for health.
Its not the unvaxxed! 70% is breakthrough cases from those stupid enough to get the jab.
According to Doctor Facebook.