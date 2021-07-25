Sanford Health requiring vaccines of employees, opponent advocates waving packets of nonsense and threatening citizens arrests

This week, Sanford Health announced that they are requiring their employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by November 1, in an effort to make sure that their own employees aren’t exposing already sick people to the virus which has already proven deadly in many cases, and seems to be mutating into some stronger versions (i.e. the Delta Variant). According to the Argus Leader:

According to a press release by the healthcare company, more than 90% of clinicians and 70% of nurses are already fully vaccinated. The new requirement also includes employees at all of Sanford’s Good Samaritan Society locations. “This is the right thing to do for our patients and residents, people and communities,” said Bill Gassen, president and CEO of Sanford Health. “As more contagious COVID-19 variants continue to spread and threaten our communities, we must do everything we can to protect each other and our loved ones.”

Read the entire story here.

Of course, not every one is going to agree, which is entirely their right.

And since Sanford is a private organization, and we’re a free country, those that disagree have the right to go work elsewhere.

But for those that disagree, long-time anti-vaxxer and gubernatorial candidate Lora Hubbel stands ready to assist them in countermanding this action by telling them to go back at their employers with a stack of complete gobbledygook, encouraging them to make “a citizens arrest”:

She gave this to the Sioux Falls PD? How long do you think it took them to roll their eyes, and put it in the circular file?

If you look at the actual laws she’s citing, it makes even less sense than this crazy-person packet already did, as 34-22-6 says you can’t hold someone down and use physical force to vaccinate them against their will, and 34-22-45 is a law that offers first responders vaccines on a voluntary basis if they’re deployed to areas of bioterrorism attacks. Neither of which apply to a health care employer saying that their employees need to be vaccinated so they don’t infect and possibly kill the sick and elderly who walk through the door.

So, waving this pile of nonsense will likely have no effect to those who choose to wave it at their employer.

Except maybe to hasten the amount of time until the HR Person asks for security to escort them from their office.