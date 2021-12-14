Gosch tabs Rapid City lawyer for impeachment special counsel role https://t.co/9gMX9T7Wxo
— Austin Goss (@AustinGossSD) December 14, 2021
Sara Frankenstein, an attorney with Gunderson Palmer (and law partner to 2022 AG Candidate Marty Jackley) is noted tonight as being hired to serve as special counsel for the special session regarding impeachment.
3 thoughts on “Sara Frankenstein of Gunderson Palmer to serve as special counsel for impeachment”
Based on qualifications… a solid choice by House leadership – she has a great reputation.
Politically, however, may not be the best move considering her law partner is actively running for the Attorney General nomination. Or maybe that was on purpose?
I thought she was a solid choice as well.
Conflict of interest big time.