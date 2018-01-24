SB 109. Removing licensure for sign language interpreters. An awful idea.

I believe in less government. Always have.
But there are times when you want someone to make sure that the people holding themselves out to the public are licensed professionals who have the proper education and training. Doctors. Lawyers. Yes, Real Estate Agents. And there are others.
That list of others includes those people who many of us think are just waving their hands.. but they are actually communicating to a large segment of the public who are unable to communicate via the spoken word, and must rely on American Sign Language for information. Which is why removing the licensure requirements for interpreters via Senate Bill 109 is an AWFUL idea.
Because this is what you’ll end up with:
A safety agency is trying to coordinate a response to Hurricane Irma, and their interpreter is signing things like “pizza” and “need be bear monster.”
We wouldn’t like it if official documents contained random gibberish. We shouldn’t expect that tax-paying South Dakotans who can’t hear appreciate it in their communications either.
I would anticipate if this makes it anywhere near the Governor’s desk, he’ll veto it without a second glance. But it should not even make it close to that point. It’s just that awful of an idea.
Does this mean that we will have interpreter-gestapo to make sure every interpreter is signing the proper verbage?
There is no doubt that we need integrity in society, but will the requirement of a license or certificate to sign for those with hearing disabilities stop anyone who really wants to sign jibberish?
I could look on this as the same law of ‘no texting while driving’. I doubt it has stopped much.
There would be nothing stopping the government utilizing an interpreter from making sure that they are properly trained. That is on the customer to demand or request, not the government.
If the interpreter is working in a courtroom for the benefit of a deaf witness, plaintiff or defendant, damn right he or she should be certified or licensed.
Being credentialed in a professional occupation is generally a good thing for the health and well-being of the general public. If we can require all drivers to pass a driving test we should follow suit with other occupations, yes, even sign language interpreters.
The level of stupidity coming out of Pierre at such an early stages of the legislature hopefully isn’t a harbinger of what is to come. In particular, west river Wing Nuts need to take a chill pill.
Credentials are earned via a demonstrated competency. What value does a state license have beyond being credentialed ?
And it reminds me of the sad situation with Nelson Mandela’s funeral and the fake interpreter there. Very disrespectful to his family and to the world to have had a situation like that.