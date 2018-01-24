SB 109. Removing licensure for sign language interpreters. An awful idea.

I believe in less government. Always have.

But there are times when you want someone to make sure that the people holding themselves out to the public are licensed professionals who have the proper education and training. Doctors. Lawyers. Yes, Real Estate Agents. And there are others.

That list of others includes those people who many of us think are just waving their hands.. but they are actually communicating to a large segment of the public who are unable to communicate via the spoken word, and must rely on American Sign Language for information. Which is why removing the licensure requirements for interpreters via Senate Bill 109 is an AWFUL idea.

Because this is what you’ll end up with:

A safety agency is trying to coordinate a response to Hurricane Irma, and their interpreter is signing things like “pizza” and “need be bear monster.”

We wouldn’t like it if official documents contained random gibberish. We shouldn’t expect that tax-paying South Dakotans who can’t hear appreciate it in their communications either.

I would anticipate if this makes it anywhere near the Governor’s desk, he’ll veto it without a second glance. But it should not even make it close to that point. It’s just that awful of an idea.

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...