SB47 Constitutional Carry Bill Heads to Governor's Desk Posted on January 30, 2019 by Pat Powers — 2 Comments ↓ From Facebook: Passing the House 47-23 yesterday, the Constitutional Carry Bill has moved out of both chambers of the legislature, and is now headed to the desk of Governor Kristi Noem for disposition.
What could possibly go wrong?
Good thing there’s no starving children in South Dakota so we can focus on more important issues.