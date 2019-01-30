SB47 Constitutional Carry Bill Heads to Governor’s Desk

Posted on by 2 Comments ↓

From Facebook:

Passing the House 47-23 yesterday, the Constitutional Carry Bill has moved out of both chambers of the legislature, and is now headed to the desk of Governor Kristi Noem for disposition.

2 Replies to “SB47 Constitutional Carry Bill Heads to Governor’s Desk”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.