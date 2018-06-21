Schoenbeck on push for Kaiser: “There’s a difference between conservative and crazy and those people are crazy”

KELO Radio has an article posted to their web site which puts the attacks by Stace Nelson on Kristi Noem’s choice for Lt. Governor in their proper light. Crazy.

…brewing behind the scenes is a movement to draft state Rep. Dan Kaiser of Aberdeen. A group called SHE Political Action Committee has sent out a mailer to GOP delegates lauding Kaiser. A number of current and former Republican state legislators have also expressed their support for Kaiser’s nomination.

Kaiser posted on his Facebook page for his unsuccessful run for Brown County Sheriff on June 14 that he wasn’t being considered for the position. That was six days before Noem’s announcement of Rhoden.

and..

However, according to state Sen. Stace Nelson from Fulda, he says he wants Kaiser or another conservative Republican to be Noem’s running mate.

“With the groundswell of conservative South Dakotans we’ve been able to get recruited to go to the convention, you’re seeing the establishment do everything they can to thwart that,” Nelson said.

and…

However, long-time legislator Sen. Lee Schoenbeck from Watertown doesn’t see the effort to replace Rhoden on the ticket as viable.

“There’s a difference between conservative and crazy and those people are just crazy,” Schoenbeck told KXLG Radio.