Schoenbeck on push for Kaiser: “There’s a difference between conservative and crazy and those people are crazy”

KELO Radio has an article posted to their web site which puts the attacks by Stace Nelson on Kristi Noem’s choice for Lt. Governor in their proper light. Crazy.
…brewing behind the scenes is a movement to draft state Rep. Dan Kaiser of Aberdeen. A group called SHE Political Action Committee has sent out a mailer to GOP delegates lauding Kaiser. A number of current and former Republican state legislators have also expressed their support for Kaiser’s nomination.
Kaiser posted on his Facebook page for his unsuccessful run for Brown County Sheriff on June 14 that he wasn’t being considered for the position. That was six days before Noem’s announcement of Rhoden.
and..
However, according to state Sen. Stace Nelson from Fulda, he says he wants Kaiser or another conservative Republican to be Noem’s running mate.
“With the groundswell of conservative South Dakotans we’ve been able to get recruited to go to the convention, you’re seeing the establishment do everything they can to thwart that,” Nelson said.
and…
However, long-time legislator Sen. Lee Schoenbeck from Watertown doesn’t see the effort to replace Rhoden on the ticket as viable.
“There’s a difference between conservative and crazy and those people are just crazy,” Schoenbeck told KXLG Radio.
“…you’re seeing the establishment do everything it can to thwart that.”
Who exactly is the “establishment”?
What does “establishment” even mean?
I’m really sick and tired of buzz words being thrown around with no meaning or due to one person not liking another.
You know what, Stace? I want a lot of things too but sometimes they’re not in the cards. Deal with it and stop acting like a whiny baby. You sound like a stereotypical millennial.
Since when should an anonymous person care about “who”?
Are delegates loyal to the Republican nominee for Governor going to reject Larry Rhoden?
Are the delegates who are loyal to Marty Jackley going to select Laura Kaiser’s husband?
Are the delegates who respect the prerogative of the Governor to have who they trust as their chief deputy going to force on Governor Noem someone she didn’t pick?
If the above don’t represent a majority (especially in light the nominee got almost 60% of the vote against a capable opponent), I don’t know what to say.
So representatives of the people are to do whatever the Republican Governor says? Sounds exactly like the atmosphere during the South Dakota Legislative sessions. We no longer have a representative republican form of government, Instead we have a dictatorship that is beholden to an oligarchy of special interests. That is crazy and certainly not conservative. Schoenbeck needs to look into the mirror and stop being such a hypocrite.
Steve, it is the governors decison to pick a LT…she picked the most conservative person in the legislature (as graded by a neutral 3rd party). Do you want a conservative (Rhoden), or do you ACTUALLY just want one of your dumbass buddy’s to have the position?
I agree that Rhoden has done a lot of good conservative work. One big exception was the Ag property tax valuation change. We had a very respectful conversation about that issue, and I maintain respect for Larry.
My concern is not as much about Rhoden as it is about the process where representatives of the people are to do what executive leadership says.
That leadership was selected by the MAJORITY based on their values, desicion making skills, judgement, etc. Most people don’t blindly follow a leader, they know them and they trust them to make the right decisions, but also the delegate system is in place for the MAJORITY of people to overturn that if they wish.
I keep capitalizing “MAJORITY” because you and your bonehead faction of the party represent a small portion of Republicans. You don’t see any others kicking and screaming when they don’t get their way.
And why put up such a fight for Kaiser if he is only marginally better (in your opinion) than Rhoden?
“I keep capitalizing “MAJORITY” because you and your bonehead faction of the party represent a small portion of Republicans.”
So because we are a minority, we can be trampled on and treated with blatant disrespect that includes being publicly labeled “crazy”. So much for civility, and the minority maintaining their rights. This again shows how our democratic system is broken and is now based on mob rule governed by those with enough money to decide what and who is popular and who is not.
I have already decided not to support Dusty, and now I have to reconsider my support for Kristi. I refuse to blindly follow the crowd.
Another wave of personal attacks on conservatives. So what happened to liberal Republicans opposition to attacking other Republicans?
You’re the victim here, Steve. Truly. And you call liberals snowflakes while you act like one.
Steve, each person gets to discern the factors they think is most relevant, whether it is going with Stace or Kristi.
And one factor is being a trusted loyalist to the Establishment.
Can’t wait to have Schoenbeck back in Pierre. Say what you want about him. He is a voice of reason or maybe just truth and common sense. And that’s lacking severely in the majority of the legislature.
I suppose some will think a voice of reason is a person who gets kicked out of caucus, quits one day and and unquits a few days later, calls a fellow legislator pond scum and calls other persons crazy.
The timeline says the Stacey Nelson crazies wanted anyone except whomever Governor elect Noem chose for her running mate. That’s not only disingenuous but frankly stupid.
Senator/Chairman Greenfield better have a microphone next to his Gavel plate so he can drown out Stacey Nelson screaming bloody murder when he doesn’t get his way but I wonder how many screamers will be in the back of the room brought in to disrupt the day as was the case in Sioux Falls.