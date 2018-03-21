Schoenbeck to run for State Senate, GOP Primary race to ensue

From KXLG Radio, former State Senator & Representative Lee Schoenbeck has announced that he’s entering the primary for District 5 State Senator:

A long-time South Dakota policymaker is getting back into the political ring. Lee Schoenbeck announced today that he is seeking the Republican nod to run for State Senate in District Five. He joins Byron Callies in the upcoming June primary as the second Republican Candidate to enter the race.