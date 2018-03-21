Schoenbeck to run for State Senate, GOP Primary race to ensue

From KXLG Radio, former State Senator & Representative Lee Schoenbeck has announced that he’s entering the primary for District 5 State Senator:
A long-time South Dakota policymaker is getting back into the political ring. Lee Schoenbeck announced today that he is seeking the Republican nod to run for State Senate in District Five. He joins Byron Callies in the upcoming June primary as the second Republican Candidate to enter the race.
Will he address his false claims against Tapio’s residence? I wonder if someone has hired a private detective to follow Tapio around. That would a conspiracy theory if I ever heard one.
Glad to see Lee running. The H2O town area will have someone actually working for and representing the residents of that district again.
…rather than someone threatening to quit over a hissy fit with the caucus leadership. Oh… wait…
Way better than the Cookoo for Coco Puffs guy that does nothing for Watertown & spends most his time in Rapid.
I’m just a monkey throwing poo, but I do agree with you.
Byron Callies is the man to support in this race.
He is the Vice Commander for the American Legion –NATIONWIDE, what an honor for our state.
He also is very pleasant I can’t imagine a better candidate, plus we know he raised his children right as Mellisa Magstadt, former legislator is his daughter. 🙂
Go Lee!! Glad to hear Watertown will actually have a Senator again!!