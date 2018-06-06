Schoenbeck wins Senate D5

I’m picking up a race here and there – first result of the night is District 5 State Senate, via local radio (KWAT). Lee Schoenbeck had a comfortable lead of 600 votes winning the race at 1982 votes, versus Byron Callies at 1379.
Anyone catching any other races?
how are we seeing these results? results are not supposed to release until 9:45
The local radio station KWAT was broadcasting the results. I jumped online & listened. They had the county results.
How does the station have county results? shouldn’t they also not have results?
I believe they were released by codington county.
