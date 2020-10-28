Schoenbeck: Wismer is not effective, can’t get things done, needs to be replaced with Rohl. Wismer: Opponent Rohl “dominating the airwaves”

From Facebook, State Senator Lee Schoenbeck calls out his colleague Democrat Susan Wismer as being ineffective, and infers that she can’t get things done for her constituents:

M

What brings this up. apparently Wismer called out Schoenbeck and others for expressing their first amendment rights of free speech and supported her opponent, Michael Rohl who Wismer cites as dominating the race in print and on the airwaves:

Rohl also is supported by another one of Wismer’s colleagues, Jack Kolbeck:

If you want to join others who think Susan Wismer is the most obnoxious and ineffective legislator in the entire State Senate, and needs to go, drop Michael a note here, and lend your support!