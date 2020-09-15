SD AG Jason Ravnsborg issues statement regarding fatal accident; AG reported accident, and discovered deceased.

From the South Dakota Attorney General comes a broader statement of what occurred on evening of September 12, most notably that the accident was immediately reported and investigated by law enforcement, who had no reason to question that the accident was anything other than the AG striking a deer, and that the AG was not impaired.

In addition, when returning a borrowed vehicle on Sunday that the Attorney General used to return home, he himself was the one to discover the deceased in the matter.

Hopefully, this will put some of the unfounded rumors to rest. As I’ve said before, please keep everyone involved in your thoughts.

This continues to appear to be a tragic accident, and we owe it to all involved to wait for the facts.