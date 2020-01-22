SD AG Jason Ravnsborg joins 20 other SG’s in noting impeachment sends dangerous precedent

Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has a message for the members of the US Senate when it comes to impeachment – “It cannot be a legitimate basis to impeach a President for acting in a legal manner.”
State AG letter to Senate o… by Fox News on Scribd
According to FOX News:
“If not expressly repudiated by the Senate, the theories animating both Articles will set a precedent that is entirely contrary to the Framers’ design and ruinous to the most important governmental structure protections contained in our Constitution: the separation of powers,” they wrote.
The letter accuses House Democrats of impeaching Trump as a politically motivated response to the 2016 election and warned that it poses a threat to the 2020 election as well.
What do you think?
Good
Good work Mr AG! Thank you!!
Cue audible eyeroll!
Good to know there will be a record of who forgot their morals – causing the destruction of the GOP… because while everybody knew better, nobody did anything.