SD Ag’s office joins amicus brief for election lawsuit

A note just came out from the South Dakota Attorney Generals’ office, indicating they’re joining an amicus brief for an election related lawsuit that was recently filed. As noted by Tim Bormann, Chief of Staff for SDWG Jason Ravnsborg:

The State of South Dakota believes in free and fair elections. Our office has received thousands of calls and emails from concerned citizens and we have listened to our constituents and voters. That is why South Dakota has, today, joined the Amicus Brief of the State of Missouri in support of State of Texas v Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, State of Georgia, State of Michigan, and State of Wisconsin.

The Texas lawsuit was filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, and asks the U.S. Supreme Court to block the battleground states from casting “unlawful and constitutionally tainted votes” in the Electoral College.