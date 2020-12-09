A note just came out from the South Dakota Attorney Generals’ office, indicating they’re joining an amicus brief for an election related lawsuit that was recently filed. As noted by Tim Bormann, Chief of Staff for SDWG Jason Ravnsborg:
The State of South Dakota believes in free and fair elections. Our office has received thousands of calls and emails from concerned citizens and we have listened to our constituents and voters. That is why South Dakota has, today, joined the Amicus Brief of the State of Missouri in support of State of Texas v Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, State of Georgia, State of Michigan, and State of Wisconsin.
The Texas lawsuit was filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, and asks the U.S. Supreme Court to block the battleground states from casting “unlawful and constitutionally tainted votes” in the Electoral College.
6 thoughts on “SD Ag’s office joins amicus brief for election lawsuit”
Reading the basis of the case and if they get standing, Its the best argument.
Not sure of its chances but it will get heard and states will have to defend why they didn’t follow their own constitutions. Politicians and judges changing the law without following their own constitution is a slippery slope that even liberal SCOTUS members will struggle with. It’s the basis of the rule of law.
Pat
What are yours and Troy’s thoughts?
I applaud this decision as should every American who believes there should be integrity in our elections. There are far too many irregularities to simply look the other way, and even Democrats should want elections to be fair.
So….. the collective determination by dozens of courts at nearly every level have decided that the defendant states have followed all applicable election laws in the counting of ballots is not enough for a crackpot AG in Texas? Now, SD has to join in the insanity and an embattled South Dakota AG needs to embarrass himself and his professional staff by signing on to this crazy lawsuit.
Who is the client in this instance? The thousands of Trump voters in South Dakota who seek to disenfranchise millions of votes in the defendant states? Or perhaps the client is a deeply sycophantic governor who continues to deny the reality that her candidate lost, spending days away from the Covid fires at home in order to build her national brand.
Does the South Dakota AG owe some level of fealty to Governor Noem given his personal peril? She can’t remove him, but she can certainly end his political career.
They didn’t follow their own constitution when they arbitrarily changed the criteria for voting. Its actually pretty simple. Sounds like your worried. I can see why. 🙂
What an embarrassment. He lost. He’s raising a ton on money. So dysfunctional. We all own this forever.