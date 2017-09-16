SD Attorney General Candidate John Fitzgerald makes his case to Brookings GOP for becoming South Dakota’s top Law Enforcement Officer

Lawrence County State’s Attorney John Fitzgerald spoke at length today to the Brookings County GOP to make the case for becoming our State’s chief law enforcement officer with term limits and a race for Governor preventing Marty Jackley from seeking another term of office.

Fitzgerald explained his background as the oldest son of Judge John Fitzgerald who passed away in 2001, and how his family was affected by an attempt on his father’s life by the mafia, his family’s eventual move to South Dakota, and how he has turned that chapter in his life, a negative, into a positive, and dedicated himself to the law.





In comparing himself to his rivals for the office, Fitzgerald noted that his level of experience sets him apart from the other candidates for Attorney General, and that he has as a determination for serving justice, and helping people.

Fitzgerald also spoke at length of the challenges for South Dakota law enforcement, especially in the face of Colorado’s drug legalization, making the point that a lot of drug problems have arisen because those states have chosen to override the federal government. He noted in particular that the marijuana ballot issues currently being circulated in South Dakota are all unconstitutional, because there is no legal right to legalize marijuana under federal law, just a directive from president Obama that the federal government may look the other way if states regulate it.

He also spoke about the problems that the criminal justice initiative known as (2013’s) Senate Bill 70 have caused for law enforcement. Fitzgerald indicates that modifications are needed , and that it has removed the discretion of judges by demanding mandatory probation for some crimes.

All in all, it was an informative presentation for the party faithful of his background, his work as state’s attorney, and how this ardent defender of law enforcement is dedicated to protect people on a statewide basis.

