SD Chamber of Commerce & Industry Column in support of Summit Carbon pipeline; “essential to the viability of South Dakota’s ethanol industry”

The president of the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce and Industry, David Owen has a column at the Dakota Scout website today in support of the Summit Carbon pipeline, pointing out how the pipeline is essential to the viability of South Dakota’s future with ethanol production:

The goal of Summit Carbon Solutions, a member of the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce and Industry, is to secure voluntary easement agreements with landowners. That plan is working. The company has secured more than 880 easements with roughly 550 South Dakota landowners and 2,750 total landowners across the Midwest. Summit has negotiated terms with landowners, dispersing hundreds of millions of dollars for agreements, with more budgeted for future agreements. Securing agreements takes many months as each property is unique and land ownership is often complex. Carbon capture and sequestration projects are essential to the viability of South Dakota’s ethanol industry and constitute the market for well over half of the corn grown by the state’s farmers. California, Washington, Oregon and Canada have established policies that pay a premium for low-carbon fuels and many other states and countries are likely to follow with similar policies in the coming years. We cannot sell to these markets without carbon sequestration enabled by these CO2 pipelines.

Read the entire column here (Subscription required).

At this juncture, it’s more about the ability to sell their product on the marketplace. As noted, California, Washington, Oregon and Canada are demanding carbon neutrality, and Minnesota is closely behind them.

Literally, you cannot claim to be in favor of the continued health and expansion of South Dakota’s homegrown energy production in the form of ethanol, if one opposes their efforts to remain in the market.

Food for thought.