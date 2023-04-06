SD Congressman Dusty Johnson cited as “one of the most influential mainstream conservatives in House.”

The New York Times is pointing out South Dakota Congressman Dusty Johnson’s influence in Washington as he argues that work is important for able-bodied Food Stamp recipients, and is leading a number of conservative legislators on the issue.

Representative Dusty Johnson of South Dakota, a favorite of Republican leadership, introduced legislation earlier this year that would make able-bodied adults without dependents subject to work requirements until they are 65 years old, raising the current age from 49. The bill would substantially narrow an exemption from work requirements for some people in households with children under 18, excusing only those whose households include children under the age of 7. And it would make it more difficult for states to give work requirement waivers, taking away their ability to request that the mandate be relaxed if there are not enough jobs to provide recipients employment.

Mr. Johnson, who also grew up on food stamps and is now chairman of the Republican Main Street Caucus, is considered one of the most influential mainstream conservatives in the House. But most of the lawmakers who have co-sponsored the legislation so far are either members of the hard-right Freedom Caucus or lawmakers from safe seats. Of the 38 Republicans who have signed on, only three represent competitive districts.