SD Constitution Party Chairmanship continues to be a moving target. Website claims that C Party is now under the “Gunn”

The Dueling Constitution Party Conventions are scheduled to be held this week in Pierre, with both the Lori Stacey faction and the Lora Hubbel faction meeting a few doors down from each other in the Capital City.

In the hours before Tuesday’s meeting, the Constitution Party’s Chair and Robot Bee Lady, Lori Stacey has made an announcement that “due to health,” she is no longer in the leadership of the South Dakota Constitutional Party:

By some mechanism Lori Stacey has appointed Micheal Gunn of Sioux Falls as the new chairman of the Constitutional Party. If you remember Gunn, he was a candidate in the last Sioux Falls Mayoral race, and finished with 1% of the vote.

While it was posted to the Constitution Party website on August 10th, the date at the top of the post naming Gunn as chair is back-dated to August 4th, which comes a day after the Judge granted the SDGOP’s request for a writ of prohibition.

This move seems even more bizarre considering that one of the reasons the writ of prohibition was brought was because there was no clear indication that Lori Stacey had any authority to call a convention because her status of being Chair of the South Dakota Constitution Party wasn’t exactly clear.

Read that here.

I don’t think Lori resigning and appointing someone else to the position is going to help clarify matters any in the run up tp the hearing scheduled for later this week.

Just remember, when the going gets weird, the weird turn pro. And it’s a lot of drama for a party with fewer than 500 registered members in the state.

Stay tuned.

